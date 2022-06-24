Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 10:10

Taoiseach to launch first study on longterm consequences of Brexit for Cork region at UCC event

The study details the extent to which all-island economic, social and cultural opportunities, in the aftermath of Brexit, are being developed and advanced.
The UCC report notes how Cork has managed and mediated the challenges and opportunities posed by Brexit.

Breda Graham

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to launch the first-ever study of Brexit’s longer-term consequences for the Cork region at University College Cork (UCC) today.

It details the extent to which all-island economic, social and cultural opportunities, in the aftermath of Brexit, are being developed and advanced.

Mr Martin is set to launch the study at an event at UCC campus this evening.

The report was developed with local business, the tourism sector, higher education, and arts and culture across Cork, and recognises that the material effects of Brexit stretch beyond Northern Ireland and the border region and have had a differentiated regional impact across different parts of Ireland.

Welcoming the publication of the report, Mr Martin said: “Brexit and the Protocol have posed undoubted challenges across these islands. 

The all-island economy, however, which involves working together, North and South, to meet the major strategic challenges we all face has the potential to deepen cooperation in constructive and mutually beneficial ways.

“This report highlights how such cooperation might be progressed and achieved here in Cork.” 

In addition to highlighting the sectors in the South-west of Ireland that were most impacted by Brexit, the report found that Cork’s long history of trade with Europe has helped to cushion the worst effects of Brexit for the city and the wider region.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran said that the report represents a work of considerable value by Dr Mary C Murphy, a recognised scholar of North-South relationships.

“Not alone does it scope out existing links between Northern Ireland and the Cork region, it also includes ideas and recommendations about how to capture new opportunities for investment, cooperation and connection across the island in the context of the post-Brexit period,” he said.

Cork public asked to have their say on second phase of Marina Park development

