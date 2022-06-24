Cork public asked to have their say on second phase of Marina Park development

CORK City Council is inviting residents, communities, business and other key stakeholders to have their say on the planned development of phase two of Marina Park.

A long-term ambition of Cork City Council, the completed Marina Park will be six times larger than Fitzgerald’s Park and equivalent in size to Dublin Zoo covering over 32 hectares or 70 acres.

Based around the themes of activity, accessibility, ecology, and culture, this next and final phase of development will extend from The Atlantic Pond to Church Avenue and will accommodate picnic areas, adventure play areas, new paths, a preserved marshland zone and the restoration of several architectural heritage sites.

Marina Park Phase 2. Slipway and Barington Castle. Pic: Cork City Council.

It will deliver high-quality public space and landscaping while protecting and enhancing the natural heritage and biodiversity of the area.

The proposed park has several built heritage structures: Barringtons Folly, the slipway at Dundanion Castle, a boat house, an old quay wall and boundary walls as well as the Atlantic Pond, marsh, woodland, and open meadow areas.

Proposed works include:

The upgrading and creation of accessible, formal and informal paths and trails throughout the park.

The restoration and preservation of heritage structures within the park and the creation of a heritage trail to highlight the unique history of the marina including such structures as Barrington's Folly, the slipway, boat house and the old quay wall

Improvements works to the Atlantic Pond area including the removal of the existing concrete edging and replacement with a selection of hard and soft landscapes, improved seating provision and replacement of the existing concrete bridge.

The provision of a nature playground as well as various play areas throughout the park

The ecological management of the meadows, woodlands and marsh areas to promote and increase the biodiversity of the area embracing and enhancing the existing natural assets of the site including the Atlantic Pond, the Marsh, mature woodland, and open meadow areas

Provision of sensitive public lighting and feature lighting

Other associated works including park furniture, points of interest, wayfinding etc

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher said: “‘Cork City Council wants to provide an enhanced, biodiverse, active space which integrates seamlessly into the surrounding environment. Respect for nature is an important principle of the design which will provide an unparalleled quality of public space to residents of and visitors to the city and region”.

Cork City Council CE, Ann Doherty said: “The planned development of Marina Park offers an unrivalled urban amenity just 2.5 kilometres from the city centre and is a key economic driver and catalyst for Cork Docklands. We want to create an iconic ‘eco-park’ with a strong identity and a connection to local nature and history which will bolster the quality of all our lives”.

Marina Park Phase 2. Woodland North Platform. Pic: Cork City Council.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD officially opened Phase One of Marina Park last month.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development is situated, may be made in writing to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork. It should be clearly marked “Marina Park Phase 2” Or electronically at consult.corkcity.ie.

The closing date for all submissions is Friday the 19th of August 2022 at 4pm.