People called on to have their say on proposed Marina upgrades

Cork City Council is asking residents, communities, businesses, and other key stakeholders to have their say on a proposed upgrading of the Marina which will further enhance the much-loved amenity for pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.

Today, it published a planning notice seeking Part 8 planning permission on the promenade which was pedestrianised nearly two years ago.

The project team are seeking to repurpose approximately 1.8km of the existing Marina Promenade to deliver a combined footpath-cycle path and improved public spaces.

The plans also provide for the creation of plazas, balconies and new seating areas at intervals along the Marina.

Public lighting will be replaced between Church Avenue and Blackrock Harbour and new public lighting and feature lighting installed between Centre Park Road and Church Avenue.

As is currently, the Marina promenade will remain car free from Centre Park Road to Church Avenue (1.5 km) with a shared 6-metre-wide surface for pedestrians and cyclists, widening to 7.0m at the filtered permeability gate at Church Avenue. Similarly, car access will be maintained for residents on Church Ave and those living north of Church Ave on the Marina.

The plans also include:

Provision of new pedestrian and cycle access points from the Marina Promenade into the adjacent Marina Park including Atlantic Pond and the Cork City to Passage West Greenway.

Retention of the iconic formal tree planting along the route

Protection and enhancement of the natural heritage, green space and biodiversity of the area and the conversion of some footpath areas to green space

Provision of an access road serving Lee Rowing Club, Pairc Ui Chaoimh/Atlantic Pond and the lands in between

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “The planned upgrade of the Marina is a further demonstration of Cork City Council’s vision for the Cork Docklands as an inclusive place that prioritises sustainability, community and amenity.

"The Marina has long been a favourite of Cork people and a key location for rowing in Cork, uses of the space that informed the final design. These plans seek to further integrate the Marina with Marina Park, the ongoing city centre to Passage West Greenway upgrade, the wider docklands and Blackrock Village”.

More detail is available on https://consult.corkcity.ie/en or alternatively, plans & particulars will be available for inspection or purchase on working days at Reception Desk, Cork City Council, City Hall from Thursday June 23 to Thursday August 4 2022.

Closing date for all submissions is Thursday August 18 2022 at 4pm.