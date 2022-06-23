Census 2022: Cork population increases by 7.1%

The population of Cork City and Cork County increased by 7.1% in the six years between 2016 and 2022, according to the preliminary results of Census 2022.

This brought the numbers living in Cork City and Cork County to 581,231 people on census night on April 3, according to the Central Statistics Office figures.

The population included 294,229 females and 287,002 males in Cork City and Cork County which represents an increase of 38,363 people since 2016.

This was made up of a natural increase for example births minus deaths of 17,471 and an estimated net inward migration taking into account population change minus natural increase of 20,892.

The total housing stock in Cork City and County in April 2022 was 242,199. This shows an increase of 12,704 (+5.5%) since 2016.

There were 17,280 vacant dwellings, which was 2,657 fewer than in 2016 (-13.3%). This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 7,280 throughout the city and county.

The census, normally held every five years, was postponed last year due to the pandemic and was held this year on Sunday, April 3.

From a national perspective, the population of the Republic of Ireland increased by 7.6% between 2016 and 2022.

The number of people living in the State on census night was 5,123,536 people.

There were 2,593,600 females and 2,529,936 males recorded, which is an increase of 7.7% and 7.5% respectively.

It is the highest population recorded in a census since 1841 and the first time the population exceeded 5 million since 1851.

The preliminary results also provided national figures on housing stock on census night which was 2,124,590. This was an increase of 6% on 2016.

There were 16,560 fewer vacant dwellings which represents a drop of 9% when compared to 2016.

This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 66,135, compared with 62,148 in 2016.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released the Preliminary Results from Census 2022 on Thursday morning.

These preliminary results published 12 weeks after Census night are based on initial counts from more than 5,000 enumeration areas.

The CSO will publish the full set of Census 2022 results between April and December next year. These will include themed publications on topics such as housing and commuting.

Work has already commenced on preparations for the next census, which will be held in 2027.

This will include an online response option for the first time which will be partially funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).