Pictures: Bishop officially opens new Strawberry Hill national school

CORK city school Strawberry Hill NS celebrated its official opening as a newly amalgamated co-educational primary school recently.

The school which is located on the northside of Cork city comprises two historic primary schools — Sunday’s Well Boys and Girls National Schools and they are nearing the close of their first school year.

Caoimhe Galvin who teaches in the Cork city primary school said the official opening was a “fantastic” day.

The ceremony at Strawberry Hill NS,. The official amalgamation of the boys and girls schools began on Friday 17th June 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins Reporter.

“The official opening was fantastic. The Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin cut the ribbon. We had a little service and all the children were involved. The students brought up items that represented the school and there were prayers and songs.

“The last song they sang on the day was very appropriate as they changed the lyrics from “Walking on Sunshine” to “Walking on Strawberry Hill”.

“They also released ribbons to tie in with the last song,” she said.

“We have an early intervention class and a junior ASD class, and they all participated as well,” said Ms Galvin about the official opening ceremony.

“We had representatives from the parents’ association and several other dignitaries which included councillors and principals of both primary and secondary schools in the area. There was a nice number of people present for the event. The weather stayed dry, and it was held outdoors. There was a really nice atmosphere.”

Junior infant pupils await the start of the ceremony at Strawberry Hill NS,. The official amalgamation of the boys and girls schools began on Friday 17th June 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

The students and teachers from Strawberry Hill NS are scheduled to conclude their academic year on Wednesday, June 29 before breaking for the summer holidays.

Ms Galvin said the first year as an amalgamated school has been very successful.

“It has been a very successful first year. The students have achieved so much throughout the year which is fantastic. It has been a very seamless transition. It is now onwards and upwards.”

When the pupils return in September, they will be wearing a new school uniform with a new crest which depicts a very poignant local symbol said the primary school teacher.

Pupils Ava Conway, Naoimi Gately, Scott Cronin and Bartosz Lenartowisz helped Bishop Fintan Gavin the ribbon to officially open the new school at Strawberry Hill NS. Pic: Larry Cummins Reporter.

“We will have a new school uniform and tracksuit with the new crest on it from this September which is exciting. It will be a new era. The new crest is lovely. The main emblem is an image of the Shakey Bridge. For people on the northside that is your access point to UCC.”

Ms Galvin paid tribute to the parents for their support throughout the whole process.

“The parents have been very supportive. As soon as the diocese came to us about amalgamating, they were involved in the discussion. When it comes to uniforms and the crest the parents were very involved.

“We had a committee involving parents, teachers, and students for the new crest. It is important to hear new ideas and get their feedback.

“The kids will be wearing it, the parents will be buying it and they will be seeing it for years. It is nice to get everyone’s take on it,” she added.

Pupils Ava Conway, Naoimi Gately, Scott Cronin and Bartosz Lenartowisz help Bishop Fintan Gavin as he cuts the ribbon to officially open the new school at Strawberry Hill NS, with fr(om left) Fr Greg Howard, Principal Liz Horgan, Vice Principal Martina Barry, Michael Crowley, Steering Committee, and Regina O'Sullivan, Chair, Board of management. The official amalgamation of the boys and girls schools began on Friday 17th June 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Strawberry Hill NS is located in an area with a great community spirit. Ms Galvin said local businesses and sports clubs have been a great help.

“There is a great community spirit here in the locality.

“St Vincent’s GAA Club are fantastic. We don’t have a sports ground, so they give us their sports ground any time we need it. The local businesses are also great.”