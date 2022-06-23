Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 11:51

New kids-biz programme in Cork looks to 'unlock potential'

“There is so much potential out there at the moment and age is not a factor in success anymore so we're really trying to unlock some potential with young people.” 
The Vintage Fair at Marina Market, Centre Park Road, Cork on Sunday 24th April 2022. Roisin Burke/ ECHO request.

Roisin Burke

Young entrepreneurs are being encouraged to get involved in an exciting new programme that will nurture the talent of the next generation.

The Marina Market is looking for young entrepreneurs under the age of 18 to enter their ‘Young Entrepreneurs programme’.

Sales and Marketing manager for the Marina Market Eoin Derham explained the concept.

“We are hoping to find a few young entrepreneurs over the summer months that are under 18. We want to help them grow an idea and using the market as a platform to sell.

“The idea is they sign up, we work together with our in-house teams and help them create branding, social, marketing etc.

“We hope to bring in a few of the entrants into the market into a young entrepreneurs corner and allow them to sell their products and services over a weekend.

At the end The Marina Market is to run a large event with all entrants and select an overall winner who would then get a free website, logo and a place in the market for a few weekends.

Mr Derham said the idea stemmed from a 10-year-old called Sarah who came into the market a few weeks ago with her paintings.

“It created a nice buzz and she did quite well out of the weekend. We just wanted to bring that idea forward.

“There is so much potential out there at the moment and age is not a factor in success anymore so we're really trying to unlock some potential with young people.” 

 To sign up, click here.

