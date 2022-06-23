West Cork call-out sees 42ft Yacht towed four and a half hours to safety

A 42-foot Yacht was rescued in West Cork by the Courtmacsherry RNLI on Wednesday.

This is the fourth callout for the Courtmacsherry RNLI in six days.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI crew were alerted to the vessel needing assistance around 3.30pm on Wednesday by the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

The Yacht developed mechanical problems 25 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

Two people were onboard the vessel when it ran into difficulty. The pair were heading from Kinsale to the Scilly Isles at the time.

The Lifeboat under Coxswain Mark John Gannon and a crew of five assembled quickly and proceeded to the area of the causality, which was just south of the Kinsale Head Gas field which is currently being decommissioned.

The Lifeboat located the stricken yacht at 5.30pm and a decision was taken by the RNLI to take the Yacht in tow and return at a safe speed to the nearest port of Courtmacsherry.

The Courtmacsherrry RNLI reported th weather at sea on Wednesday “was good with light winds.”

The Lifeboat managed the trip in four and a half hours arriving at Courtmacsherry Pontoon around 10.15pm and the yacht and its crew were said to be “well pleased to be back to a port safely.”

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Duty Launch Authority Philip White said;

“It has been a very busy six days with four callouts and great credit is due to all the volunteer crew who drop everything when their bleepers sound to help others in distress”.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat volunteer crew today were Coxswain Mark John Gannon, Mechanic Chris Guy and crew members Dara Gannon, Dave Philips and Pat Lawton.