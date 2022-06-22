Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 12:21

Delays expected in Cork due to N22 roadworks 

Works will continue in this area through summer and autumn 2022 where all efforts will be made to minimise disruption. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

Delays are likely to be experienced in the N22 to Macroom Road over the summer and autumn months.

Cork County Council is warning road users about an upcoming planned phase of works in the Coolcour area and advising road users to consider using alternative routes where feasible and safe to do so.

As part of the works at Coolcour, a 24-hour single-lane traffic management layout will be in place from Monday morning, June 27 until Friday evening July 1.

“Road users are advised to consider these works and allow for additional journey times as delays will be encountered during this phase.” It is planned to return to two way-traffic flow for the weekend of July 2 and 3, to minimise disruption to road users however the 24-hour single-lane traffic management layout will resume on Monday morning, July 4, and continue until Friday evening July 8.

“Again, road users are asked to consider the impact of these works and potential delays during this period.” This phase of work will then be completed with a new road layout in place at Coolcour.

Works will continue in this area through summer and autumn 2022 where all efforts will be made to minimise disruption.

“Cork County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciates the ongoing patience of N22 motorists while this much-welcomed project nears completion.”

