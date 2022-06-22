Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 12:00

Accused pleads guilty to carrying out robberies against two taxi drivers in Cork city

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody for sentencing on November 4.
William Cambridge appeared in Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he affirmed signed pleas of guilty which he previously entered at the district court.

Liam Heylin

A CORK man who carried out robberies against two taxi drivers to pay for his heroin addiction wants to avail of the assistance from the probation service while in custody.

One of the charges of robbery from a taxi driver relates to €160 robbed on October 6 2021 at Spring Lane, The Glen. Cork.

The other occurred less than a week later on October 12, 2021, at Glentrasna Drive, The Glen, Cork, when €80 was robbed.

Garda Keith Shire said at an earlier hearing when the accused was arrested on a related charge that gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

“This matter relates to an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint. He allegedly threatened the driver with a knife. There is very strong evidence. The accused was captured on CCTV.

“The driver picked up a fare at Sun Cabs in Mayfield where there is very high quality CCTV. He was wearing very distinctive clothing.

“Later at Assumption Road a male was seen on CCTV running from the direction of the taxi – a short distance away – and discarding a jacket worn during the incident.

“We are highly concerned about his very unstructured lifestyle at the moment. He admits a very heavy heroin addiction at the moment.

“He began taking it eight months earlier and is using €100 worth per day. He would have difficulty remembering events and having control of his actions.

“He is not currently employed. He has no means of funding this habit.

“Gardaí believe he would commit crime to fund this habit,” Garda Shire alleged Cambridge who is formerly of Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork, said he had been waiting to get on to a drug rehabilitation programme and was due to start one.

The defendant’s mother said her son needed help to address his drug problem.

Now at the circuit court, Judge Helen Boyle has heard a defence submission to the effect that he would benefit from a probation report.

The judge was told by defence barrister Emmet Boyle that the root cause of the defendant’s offending was a heroin addiction and that he wished to avail of the assistance of the probation service.

