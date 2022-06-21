Two people rescued near Cape Clear after yacht became tangled in fishing gear 

Two people had to be rescued by Baltimore RNLI earlier today, as the 28-foot yacht they were sailing became tangled in fishing gear near Cape Clear in West Cork.

Baltimore RNLI were called out at around noon on Tuesday to provide assistance to a yacht with two people on board, that got into difficulty off the coast of Bird Island, near Cape Clear.

The 28-foot yacht was propped on a pot buoy in the water, when the volunteer lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 12:10pm.

Crew worked hard to free the vessel from trailing fishing gear, but were unable to free the yacht’s propellor from ropes wrapped tightly around it.

Helm Kieran Collins decided that it was necessary to tow the vessel to shore, and fellow crew member David Ryan hopped aboard the casualty vessel to assist with rigging it up to the tow boat.

Both the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway by 12.26pm. The lifeboat then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port, arriving an hour later at 1.20pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Kieran Collins and crew members James Kitt, Kieran O’Driscoll and David Ryan. The crew were assisted from the station by Jerry Smith and Rianne Smith, amidst calm sea conditions with a westerly force 1-2 wind and no sea swell.

Once the casualty vessel was secured alongside the pier in Baltimore Harbour, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 1.25pm.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said that the pair on board the yacht did the right thing in calling for assistance.

“The occupants of the yacht did the right thing in calling for help as soon as they had become propped and before any further difficulties arose. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,” she said.