Work begins on new pedestrian and cycle link to Cork park 

CONSTRUCTION works on a new pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which include a bridge over the N40, commenced this week, following a previous delay.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the link will be a safe, sustainable, and alternative travel route between Grange and Tramore Valley Park and onwards to Douglas and the city centre.

Cork City Council hopes the new route will support residents, students, and commuters to opt for active travel and reduce traffic congestion.

Mobilisation for the construction stage of the project got under way on Monday, with a public-information notice stating that groundworks for the pedestrian and cycle link south of the N40 will be undertaken in this quarter and the final quarter of 2022.

Early works on the bridge are set to be carried out in the final quarter of this year and in quarter one of 2023, with the new structure to be installed in the second quarter of 2023. The project is to be completed in the final quarter of 2023.

All access to the construction area, from Grange Road to the N40, is closed for the duration. There will also be intermittent temporary lane closures on Grange Road, as well as hard-shoulder closures on the N40, short-term night-lane closures on the N40 for the installation of traffic management, and short-term night full closures in the second quarter of 2023 on the N40.

Fine Gael councillor for the city’s South-Central ward, Shane O’Callaghan, who has frequently campaigned for the pedestrian and cycle link, welcomed the commencement of the construction stage as “positive news”.

“The contractor that was originally appointed wasn’t in a position to go ahead with it, but, thankfully, a new contractor has been appointed now and the construction phase has commenced. They’re endeavouring to ensure that there is as little disruption to motorists and pedestrians as possible,” he said.

Any queries can be directed to Jons Civil Engineering on 087-7057636, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.