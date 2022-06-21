New boardwalk over River Blackwater opens in Mallow

A new boardwalk over the River Blackwater was officially opened in Mallow on Monday.

The ribbon on the Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk was cut by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, Mary Fitzgerald and the Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey.

The segregated boardwalk runs along the length of Mallow Bridge and is designed to accommodate pedestrians, wheelchair users and people pushing buggies safely and comfortably.

An additional lane has also been created on the bridge giving extra capacity and reducing the journey time for vehicles travelling across it.

The boardwalk has been named in honour of former councillor Dan Joe Fitzgerald. Dan Joe was first elected to Mallow Town Council in 1994 and to Cork County Council in 1999 where he served until his death in March 2016.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald gave many years of devoted service to Mallow and north Cork. He has been described as a man of great integrity, a man of the people and was incredibly well respected. Naming the boardwalk in his honour is a very fitting tribute.

“I am delighted that the new boardwalk puts the focus on pedestrians once again, ensuring that they can safely walk into Mallow Town Centre separate from the busy traffic,” she added.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said ‘ambitious plans’ are coming to fruition for Mallow.

“The boardwalk forms part of ambitious plans that are coming to fruition for Mallow. The new playground and restoration of the walled garden in Mallow Castle grounds are now complete with a new pedestrian bridge and pathways in the lower park. Spa House has been renovated and is being used as a public office. Planning has also been granted for improvements to Mallow Town Park and the feasibility assessment on the Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway should be finalised by the end of the year.”

Mallow bridge which carries approximately 15,000 vehicles every day has been in existence for more than 400 years with the early timber structures dating back to 1615.

The first stone bridge was constructed in 1712 and despite being damaged by the Great Flood of 1853, four of the arches remain. The bridge was reconstructed with four new arches in 1856.