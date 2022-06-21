Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 11:15

Well-known Cork hotel celebrates 4-star rating and 25 years in business

Having won 'Best 3 Star Hotel in Ireland' in 2018, the team at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery is thrilled to finally achieve their four stars from Fáilte Ireland.
RN Stars shining in West Cork as Celtic Ross Hotel announces their Fáilte Ireland four star status on Warren Beach, Rosscarbery. Celebrating the launch were: Laura Breen, Clíodhna O’Donovan, Liam Breen, and Betty Reilly, first cousins, the third generation of the Wycherley family and the grandchildren of hotel proprietor Gerry Wycherley. Picture: theheadshotguy.ie

Sarah O’Dwyer

A hotel in West Cork have announced their 4-star rating.

It comes as the hotel is also celebrating 25 years in business this year.

The Wycherley family, who own the Celtic Ross, built the hotel on family land and have owned it ever since. 

Speaking on the four stars status, proprietor Gerry Wycherley said: 

"Celebrating 25 years in business and achieving 4-star status is a testament to the staff for their commitment, care and service to our guests."

Community and locally sourced produce are central to the family-owned hotel ethos. 

In 2021 Celtic Ross was accepted as a member of Good Food Ireland, a testament to their commitment to West Cork food, working with local producers and brands to create exciting West Cork menus.

Celtic Ross Hotel General Manager, Neil Grant commented: “Rosscarbery is the most magical place and the hotel is perched in a stunning location on the Wild Atlantic Way. 

"Whilst location and decor obviously help, the most important ingredients in achieving 4-star status are our people and the community that welcomes visitors like they are long-lost friends.

"After months of hard work behind the scenes and a winter of refurbishment, it is with great honour and pride that we get to announce that Celtic Ross Hotel has successfully achieved 4-star status with Fáilte Ireland."

