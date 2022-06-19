Pictures: 300 walk and run from Haulbowline to Holland Park in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork

For Sunday’s Challenge 21 fundraiser, supporters set off from Haulbowline for Holland Park, near Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the equivalent of a half marathon.
The centre was opened by a group of parents in 2017. They saw the need for a facility in Cork that would provide support and services for families with young children with Down syndrome.
120 children avail of the centre’s services and demand has increased significantly in recent years.
“The more funds that are raised for the centre to give them opportunities to do more things, the better, because I just absolutely love the kids.”