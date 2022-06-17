May was busiest month ever for Irish Community Air Ambulance

THE Irish Community Air Ambulance has responded to the highest number of road traffic collisions in a single month since the organisation first launched.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Air Ambulance was tasked to 15 separate crashes during May.

The HEMS Air Ambulance is based in Rathcool, Co Cork with critical care teams on the ground in Dublin, Mayo and Donegal.

In the first five months of 2022, the helicopter responded to 205 incidents.

There were 48 taskings in May alone, up from 42 during April.

Cork accounted for one in four of the calls followed by Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick and Carlow.

In total, 17 people were airlifted to hospitals in Cork and Limerick during May.

The ground teams were tasked to 221 incidents between January and May this year.

Increased costs

It comes at a time when the service is also facing increasing fuel costs, and for this reason, and to support the expansion of its ground-based Volunteer Doctor service, the Irish Community Air Ambulance has launched a major fundraising drive with support from RTÉ presenter John Creedon.

It is encouraging people to host a BBQ or coffee morning during July to raise vital funds for the organisation.

John Creedon joined the team at the base for the first “Brew for the Crew” event of the summer.

John Creedon said, “The figures for May speak for themselves and show that the demand for the service is increasing. Nobody sets out on their day thinking that they will need the services of the air ambulance but we know that life can change in an instant and when trauma strikes, it’s vital to know that help is on the way. That’s why this charity service is so important.”

To register see