Cork City Council collect €570k in derelict site levies in 2021

Last year, a total of €570,000 was collected by the council, compared to €163,231 in 2020 and €189,976 in 2019.
This year from January until the end of May, the council has collected €227,082 in derelict site levies.
The information was provided to councillors by the city council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy at a council meeting earlier this week.
It followed a question submitted by Green Party councillor Colette Finn who requested the council to give a breakdown of the derelict site fees collected from 2019 to date.
Speaking toin relation to the figures, Ms Finn said it is a “welcome development that the levy collection has increased”.
However, she said “a lot more” needs to be done to fully address the blight of dereliction in the city.
“There is a home that I have reported to the council, it has been vacant for 12 years after the elderly couple that lived in it died.
“It is not on the derelict sites register yet because finally, the owners have started to engage with the council,” she said.