Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 14:43

Baltimore RNLI provides assistance to a yacht in difficulty during a race off the coast of West Cork

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 11:45am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard.
Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with two people onboard that was taking part in a race earlier today. Photo: Aedan Coffey

Amy Nolan

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide assistance to a yacht with two people onboard that was taking part in a race earlier today. 

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 11:45am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 7m sailing yacht with two people on board that had got into difficulty about a half a mile south of Sherkin Island off the coast of West Cork.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel within five minutes. 

Volunteer crew member Rob O’Leary was put aboard the casualty vessel to assist in rigging a tow passed to the yacht from the lifeboat. 

The inshore lifeboat, with the casualty vessel under tow, then proceeded to Baltimore Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port. 

The lifeboat crew secured the casualty vessel at the pier in Baltimore Harbour, and once they made sure that the sailors were happy, the lifeboat returned to the station shortly after 12:30pm. 

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, with Pat O’Driscoll at the helm along with crew members Ian Lynch, James Kitt and Rob O’Leary. 

Assisting at the lifeboat station were Rianne Smith and Sean McCarthy. 

Conditions at sea during the call were described as calm with a south easterly force 1 wind, no sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Pat O’Driscoll, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Helm said: "Due to navigational difficulties the sailors were having we decided a tow was necessary and the safest option to assist them. Please remember if you get into difficulty at sea, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard." 

