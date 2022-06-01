West Cork RNLI member presented with Bronze Medal for Gallantry 

A MEMBER of Castletownbere RNLI has been presented with a gallantry award - the highest honours bestowed by the charity - for his role in a dramatic rescue of a fishing crew in October 2018.

Castletownbere RNLI Coxswain Dean Hegarty was presented with a Bronze Medal for Gallantry by the RNLI’s President, His Royal Highness (HRH) The Duke of Kent, at a special ceremony at St James’s Palace in London last week.

Mr Hegarty was at the helm of the successful rescue operation on October 10, 2018, which saved the lives of the six crewmen on board the 25m fishing vessel, Clodagh O.

Answering an urgent mayday from the fishing crew, the lifeboat launched in darkness into a Force 9 gale, driving rain and heavy squalls, to rescue the crew who were in grave and imminent danger due to their vessel having lost all power after their propeller became fouled on their fishing gear at an area known as 'The Pipers' immediately south west of the harbour entrance at Castletownbere.

HRH The Duke of Kent presented gallantry awards to members of the RNLI at a special ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Friday. Photo: Beaumont Photography beaumont-photography.co.uk

Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew saw that the fishing vessel was located in a precarious position and Coxswain Hegarty made the decision not to take the crew off the boat but instead establish a towline in breaking 4-5m swells.

With the Coxswain skilfully manoeuvring the lifeboat into position and holding it steady in mountainous seas, the lifeboat crew on deck established a tow on the first attempt.

Mr Hegarty was among three other Coxswains from RNLI crews in Ireland to receive the prestigious accolade.

Coxswains Eamonn O’Rourke from Rosslare Harbour, Eugene Kehoe from Kilmore Quay and Roy Abrahamsson from Dunmore East were also honoured.

A local presentation on a future date will see the crew involved receive RNLI framed letters of thanks.

Commending those who received awards on Friday and those who will receive awards locally, Anna Classon, RNLI Head of Region for Ireland, said:

"The RNLI does not give out awards for gallantry lightly and to receive one is a great privilege.

"Everyone in the region is extremely proud of our lifeboat crews involved in these three rescues for their brave actions that together saved the lives of 18 people."