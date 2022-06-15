Low uptake for 'above the shop' housing revamp scheme in Cork

A REVAMP and leasing scheme designed to convert vacant ‘above the shop’ units to social housing has had a disappointing uptake from Cork property owners.

Cork County Council is seeking to promote and improve the scheme, which was hoped to be a “game-changer” for town centres, but councillors say the public has not grasped it.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan proposed a motion at a council meeting earlier this week seeking for the council to further promote the Repair and Lease scheme.

The scheme pays property owners up to €60,000 up-front for the restoration of vacant ‘above the shop’ units in town centres. In return, the property is made available to the council to lease as social housing, and the upfront payment is paid back over the lifetime of the lease.

Mr Dalton O’Sullivan said the scheme is very positive, but it seems that people do not know about it, as the uptake is low. He urged the council to consider delivering leaflets to property owners, or an alternative PR push.

“Even if we give it a PR push and it only delivers five units, that would be a great thing, it’ll be five people off the social housing list,” said Mr Dalton O’Sullivan.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton highlighted issues with the scheme which could be impacting uptake, such as building requirements and standards specific to the scheme that are expensive to achieve in older town centre buildings.

“Uptake isn’t great for the potential benefit the scheme offers… often the do-up costs are much more than if they were done without the scheme,” said Ms D’Alton.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn said the scheme should be revamped, relaunched, and highlighted, as now it is “not working”.

Cork County Council director of housing Maurice Manning said they would liaise with businesses as well as the Mayor’s Office regarding how best to promote the scheme.