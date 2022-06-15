Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 08:49

Work to begin shortly on new CAMHS outreach centre in West Cork

A temporary CAMHS centre has opened in Bandon while work on the new centre is completed.
Work to begin shortly on new CAMHS outreach centre in West Cork

The CAMHS centre will be located at St David’s ward in Clonakilty Community Hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

A WEST Cork child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) centre is set to become a reality with work expected to begin in the next month.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed the move following confirmation of funding from the HSE.

The CAMHS centre will be located at St David’s ward in Clonakilty Community Hospital. 

It will bring the number of centres in West Cork to two, with one in Clonakilty and the other in Dunmanway.

Mr O’Sullivan described the difference the centre will make to the community. “This means that more people will be able to access these services more quickly,” he said.

“CAMHS’ work is absolutely vital for children suffering distress. The purpose of having permanent centres in both Dunmanway and Clonakilty is to greatly increase the geographic reach of this frontline service. That will help children throughout West Cork,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

A temporary CAMHS centre has opened in Bandon while work on Clonakilty’s St David’s ward is completed.

It comes months after Mr O’Sullivan called on the HSE to fund a Camhs centre in Clonakilty, and last week he visited the St David’s ward with Minister of State Mary Butler.

“It’s a vital service for early intervention in moderate to serious mental health issues, so it’s great the HSE recognises the great work of CAMHS with its plans for a centre here in Clon.

“We have long needed a central hub to accommodate more CAMHS teams in accessible West Cork locations.

“If we can help children before they become adults with early mental health intervention then we will significantly improve lives.”

A representative from the HSE confirmed that works will begin on the facility in the next few weeks.

“The CAMHS centre in Dunmanway will remain as the West Cork centre, co-located with CoAction West Cork.

“Funding has been approved for a Clonakilty outreach service which will be accommodated on the campus of Clonakilty Community Hospital.

“Works will begin shortly. In the interim, services for this part of the catchment area will be provided in Bandon,” the spokesperson said.

Read More

More than 84,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork

More in this section

Garda stock Security cordon in place in Douglas following discovery of 'suspicious item' 
Gardaí in Cork seeking public's help in tracing 15-year-old's whereabouts Gardaí in Cork seeking public's help in tracing 15-year-old's whereabouts
Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary  Pictures: Echo celebrates its 130th anniversary 
cork healthwest cork
<p>Picture: Dan Linehan.</p>

Road reopens following three-vehicle collision in North Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more