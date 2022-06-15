Work to begin shortly on new CAMHS outreach centre in West Cork

A WEST Cork child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) centre is set to become a reality with work expected to begin in the next month.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed the move following confirmation of funding from the HSE.

The CAMHS centre will be located at St David’s ward in Clonakilty Community Hospital.

It will bring the number of centres in West Cork to two, with one in Clonakilty and the other in Dunmanway.

Mr O’Sullivan described the difference the centre will make to the community. “This means that more people will be able to access these services more quickly,” he said.

“CAMHS’ work is absolutely vital for children suffering distress. The purpose of having permanent centres in both Dunmanway and Clonakilty is to greatly increase the geographic reach of this frontline service. That will help children throughout West Cork,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

A temporary CAMHS centre has opened in Bandon while work on Clonakilty’s St David’s ward is completed.

It comes months after Mr O’Sullivan called on the HSE to fund a Camhs centre in Clonakilty, and last week he visited the St David’s ward with Minister of State Mary Butler.

“It’s a vital service for early intervention in moderate to serious mental health issues, so it’s great the HSE recognises the great work of CAMHS with its plans for a centre here in Clon.

“We have long needed a central hub to accommodate more CAMHS teams in accessible West Cork locations.

“If we can help children before they become adults with early mental health intervention then we will significantly improve lives.”

A representative from the HSE confirmed that works will begin on the facility in the next few weeks.

“The CAMHS centre in Dunmanway will remain as the West Cork centre, co-located with CoAction West Cork.

“Funding has been approved for a Clonakilty outreach service which will be accommodated on the campus of Clonakilty Community Hospital.

“Works will begin shortly. In the interim, services for this part of the catchment area will be provided in Bandon,” the spokesperson said.