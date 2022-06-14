Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 17:19

Gardaí in Cork seeking public's help in tracing 15-year-old's whereabouts

The 15-year-old has been missing since Saturday.
Scott Caulfield.

Breda Graham

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old who is missing from Gurranabraher.

Scott Caulfield has been missing from the area since Sunday, June 12.

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes and may be travelling in a 10C Reg. White Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranbraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

