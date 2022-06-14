Concerns that post office may be lost from West Cork village 

Another twist in the search for a replacement postmaster on the Mizen peninsula has raised concerns the amenity could be lost from the area forever.

An Post had confirmed it was liaising with a candidate who has expressed an interest in taking over the rural post office in the West Cork village.

The Goleen post office is due to close as the existing postmaster wants to retire and no expressions of interest were gathered despite an advertising campaign.

A spokesperson for An Post said someone came forward at the last minute and the outgoing postmaster had agreed to stay on for an extra month to facilitate the processing of the new candidate’s application.

Unfortunately this application has not progressed as positively as possible.

A spokesperson for An Post said: “We are still trying to find a contractor to provide post office services for Goleen. Most recently a candidate informed us they wanted to step away from the process.

“Our efforts continue but the permanent closure of the post office in Goleen remains a very real possibility unless a candidate emerges.”

West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan said he is beginning to lose hope in the campaign, but he will continue to fight until the end.

“We know that the individual who had come forward that that hasn’t come to fruition, I have very strong doubts whether that will come to fruition now, but certainly from my point of view I will continue to fight and campaign for placement.

"There was a public meeting held in Goleen on Saturday night, I attended that public meeting. I suggested that an action group be formed to proactively seek someone to run the post office in Goleen and I'm still interested in that.”