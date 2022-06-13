'Warm weather ahead' according to Met Éireann

Dry weather is on the way after a unsettled weekend, Met Éireann has promised.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry day, but it will be cloudier in the west with a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in light or moderate south to southwest winds.

Wednesday will also be dry with the best of bright or sunny spells in Munster and Leinster and highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees with light variable or southerly breezes, warmest in the southeast.

Thursday will be warm and mainly dry with some sunshine in the east and south. There'll be some further patchy rain at times in the northwest but highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

On Friday, it looks set to be hot and humid with rain and drizzle moving southeastwards over the country, becoming light and patchy as it does so. A few showers will follow later in the day.

Temperatures will range from 20 to 26 degrees in Munster and from 15 to 19 degrees for west Munster, Connacht and Ulster as cooler air follows the rain and drizzle with light westerly breezes.

Current indications suggest that Saturday will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and some passing light showers with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate northwest breezes and Sunday also looks like being mainly dry and a bit warmer with lighter winds and highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.