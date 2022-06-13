Ryanair announces two new winter services from Cork Airport

Ryanair has announced two new winter services from Cork Airport.

The airline will commence new services to Rome Leonardo da Vinci (Fiumicino) Airport and Newcastle International Airport in October 2022.

The services will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter.

Bookings for the service to Newcastle are currently on sale on ryanair.com with the service to Rome (Fiumicino) going on sale tomorrow.

Hopes new routes will prove popular

Commenting on the announcement of the two new routes, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “I am delighted to share positive news with today’s announcement by Ryanair of significant expansion at Cork Airport for the upcoming winter season. With the much-sought connection to Rome (Fiumicino) finally secured, and the addition of Newcastle, this will bring the total number of Ryanair routes available from Cork Airport in 2022 to 27, our largest choice of Ryanair routes ever.

“The people of Cork and Munster have asked for a direct route to Rome for years and we hope this exciting new route to Europe’s third-largest capital city will prove popular with both Irish outbound and Italian inbound visitors alike. The welcome addition of Newcastle will cater to both Irish and UK visitors, but also for those travelling to Premier League games in the 2022/2023 season.”

Missing piece of the route network

In welcoming the addition of the two new routes, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: “This is amazing news from Ryanair. Rome has very much been a missing piece of our route network for a number of years. I am delighted that Ryanair will offer connectivity to one of Europe’s largest and most-visited capital cities. With the announcement of a service to Newcastle, we have further enhanced our connectivity to the UK market – in this instance with Newcastle and the north-east region, which is a popular destination for weekend and city breaks.”

Director of Digital & Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady added: “We are pleased to announce two new and exciting routes for Ryanair’s Winter 22/23 schedule from Cork to Newcastle and Rome. Both routes will operate twice weekly, giving our Cork customers more choice when planning a winter getaway. With its vibrant nightlife, culture and entertainment, Newcastle is a perfect weekend break destination, and in Rome there are endless options of Italian cuisine to try, in between visiting an abundance of historical art and architecture. To celebrate the announcement of these new routes, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel from October ‘22 until March ’23 which must be booked by the 16th of June 2022 on Ryanair.com.”