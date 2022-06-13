Global tech company officially opens in Cork with recruitment ongoing

Ireland’s cultural kindness and warmth were emphasized as one of the reasons global data centre and networking optimisation firm, Park Place Technology (PPT) set up shop in Cork according to Ohio native and PPT CEO Chris Adams.

Speaking today at Blarney Business Park where the Support and Operations Centre is located, Mr Adams said the opening of the centre was a “career highlight” and one he had brought his family from America to witness.

“We need effective people who are able to handle things and Ireland is the best, the culture here and the amazing people, it's an exceptional opportunity to open here. It’s more than a partnership, it’s a privilege.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was at the opening of the centre, which had been rescheduled four times over the past two years.

“I am delighted to welcome the official opening of the new Park Place Technologies facility in Blarney, a very positive development for Cork and for the broader region” Photo: Andy Gibson.

Speaking at the event, Mr Martin said the pandemic had taught us all lessons in terms of technology and welcomed the data centre and networking optimisation firm to Cork.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said. “The opening of the new facility is a testament to the Park Place Technologies continued commitment to Ireland and the growth and success of the company here. The Government will continue to work to support our thriving technology sector, and leading companies such as Park Place Technologies, as we build on the record 2.5 million people now in employment in Ireland and ensure continued opportunities in the future.”

Park Place’s new flagship facility consists of 24,500 square feet. The new facility 6km north of Cork’s city centre, will accommodate Park Place’s growth, allow employee expansion (projected to double by 2024), offer a landmark facility for clients, and provide a high-quality meeting space for prospects and channel partners.

The company, which started in 2016 with 100 employees, now has 2200 employees globally and works with customers in 170 countries.

The new Park Place building in Blarney Business Park represents a direct investment in Ireland. Park Place plans to host business and local community events in the facility, so it’s a premises that will benefit the wider community in County Cork in an interactive and accessible way.

“Park Place does not want to be viewed as another U.S. business setting up shop for itself,” said Chris Adams, Park Place President and CEO.

“We do things differently when we invest in a community, and we want to prove ourselves as a part of the lives of the people of County Cork.”

Work positions are filled with local talent, and recruitment will continue for highly skilled engineering and technology positions. These include multiple roles including Support Centre Representatives, Advanced Engineering Technical Support and Buyer Planners. Customer support at the facility is available in all European languages.