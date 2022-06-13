Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 09:00

Joanne McNally conquers the Marquee with Rebel edition of The Prosecco Express

The whole show had the audience enraptured and the tent swelling with laughter.
Roisin Burke

Joanne McNally came to The Marquee on Sunday and the legend conquered the crowd, with ease, confidence and content consisting of sheer filth.

From the warm-up act to the main event, the atmosphere was one of excellence, and excitement rippled through the crowd like the confetti that filled the air as her final farewell.

Gearóid Farrelly took on the arduous task of priming the audience for the hotly anticipated icon to follow.

With content based around the pandemic, lockdown hobbies, and a bizarrely long description of a Shania Twain concert, Gearóid managed to calm the crowd into paying attention long enough to get a good few laughs.

Despite Farrelly’s best efforts though it was clear the thousands of women sitting in the striped tent and the handful of men were there to see Joanne McNally breakdown life’s female troubles in a humorous and insightful manner.

The audience was not disappointed.

Stomping onto the stage, Joanne pointed out one of the few men in the crowd.

“A Man! No! You weren’t invited!” McNally exclaimed. 

Some of her material involved describing the first date phenomenon of cyberstalking a date before meeting them and turning up jealous.

The comedian explained how she wrote ‘The Prosecco Express’ pre-pandemic about attending milestones in the lives of friends and family that she hadn’t managed to hit herself.

The 39-year-old chatted about researching getting her eggs frozen and revealed her last relationship was polyamorous. 

“I just didn’t know, it was a real surprise, turned out I was going out with half of London.” 

The whole show had the audience enraptured and the tent swelling with laughter.  Like any good show, the crowd wanted more when McNally finally said her goodbyes after 10.30pm.

A great Sunday night in Cork and a fabulous Rebel edition of The Prosecco Express.

Comedian Bishop talks Covid-19 and middle-aged love at Marquee

