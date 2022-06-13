'Some very dirty citizens': Three Cork City areas labelled as littered in new report

“THERE are some very dirty citizens who seem to think it is someone’s job to clean up after them,” said councillor Terry Shannon, following a survey from Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) which has classed the Cork City centre, Cork Northside and Mahon areas as ‘littered’.

As part of the IBAL Anti-Litter League, An Taisce monitored 40 towns and cities in accordance with international grading standards.

Midleton came in 13th place and was deemed ‘Cleaner than European Norms’, while Cork Northside, Cork City Centre, and Mahon were ranked from 35 to 37 place, respectively.

Mr Shannon, a Fianna Fáil councillor for Cork City South East, said he was “disappointed” with the results of the survey. “I appreciate the work IBAL are doing because it highlights issues for us, and it keeps us on our toes. I am disappointed with the outcome for Mahon and indeed for the entire city,” he said.

Labour Councillor for Cork City North East John Maher said littering is an ongoing issue: “It is anti-social behaviour. You can’t deny it if the report is saying it. It is up to all of us as stakeholders to look into it,” he said.

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

Mr Shannon said more personal responsibility is required to tackle the problem. “We are all told to bring our rubbish home with us. A bit more personal responsibility is required along. It is very disheartening for people when they see their fellow citizens not doing the business. Tidy Towns groups all over are very resolute and they are doing a great job.

Cllr Terry Shannon. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“People say there are not enough litter bins. We accept that but, in many cases, there will never be enough litter bins for some people who are just dirty. No number of bins and fines will ever do anything for us. City Council can only do so much. I think local businesses have a role to play. There is a twin track approach here. There is a large amount of personal responsibility that people need to take in relation to the disposal of their waste,” he added.

Overall, the study reveals litter is on the decrease, including PPE litter, but the prevalence of coffee cups on our streets warrants action such as a levy, says IBAL.

Labour Party Councillor John Maher.

Mr Maher said people need to take personal responsibility. “There is a personal responsibility as well. We do need to look at our waste management. We are aware of the illegal dumping which is a dig in the head for any community and for the Cork City Council workers.

“These reports are a snapshot. There are usual blackspots, but there is a big element of dumping happening. Where there are improvements on the northside is down to individuals and community groups. That needs to be commended. I have two neighbours who grab bags and go out walking every second week. The report needs to be careful not to bring down a whole community as there is great efforts going on. I will walk with IBAL any day of the week and I will show them the many groups that are breaking their back.”