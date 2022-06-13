Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Council warns of fines as ‘repent’ signs adorn poles across county Cork

Council warns of fines as ‘repent’ signs adorn poles across county Cork

Numerous signs with a picture of the Shroud of Turin and the word REPENT written underneath have been erected on several ESB poles in public locations throughout Cork city and county recently.

John Bohane

NUMEROUS signs with a picture of the Shroud of Turin and the word ‘repent’ printed underneath have been erected on electricity poles in public locations throughout Cork city and county recently.

It is not clear who the signs were erected by.

In response to the erection of the signs, a spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Echo that a fine of €150 applies for the erection of articles and signs that are visible from a public place.

“Section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 prohibits the erection of articles and advertising signs on structures that are visible from a public place. A fine of €150 applies,” said the spokesperson.

However, they said some events “may be promoted” with a temporary sign permit.

“It may be noted, however, that in accordance with the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, the following events may be promoted with a temporary sign permit; including any local event of a religious, cultural, educational, political, social, recreational, or sporting character not being an event promoted or carried out for commercial purposes.

“Advertisements relating to the visit of any travelling circus, funfair, carnival, show, musicians, players, or other travelling entertainment are also permitted with a permit, as are advertisements relating to any demonstration of agricultural methods or processes on the land on which the advertisement is exhibited,” they said, adding that council policy states no signs may be erected on public land without its consent.

“A temporary sign permit is limited to the above and must be obtained from the environment section of Cork County Council in advance. It is council policy that no signs may be erected on public land without the prior consent of Cork County Council.” 

Signage outside the above may be reported at antilitterunit@corkcoco.ie or 021 428 5518.

Read More

Plan adopted to grow population in county Cork by almost 60,000 by 2028

More in this section

No fly tipping sign in beautiful landscape garden 'Some very dirty citizens': Three Cork City areas labelled as littered in new report
Cork campaigners hold protest over lack of help for children with disabilities Cork campaigners hold protest over lack of help for children with disabilities
Cork teacher says first year of new school has been a 'tremendous success' Cork teacher says first year of new school has been a 'tremendous success'
cork county council
<p> View of excavated section through the ditch with fills visible, facing west (© John Cronin &amp; Associates)</p>

Men buried under Cork pub met 'violent and gruesome' end

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more