Council warns of fines as ‘repent’ signs adorn poles across county Cork

NUMEROUS signs with a picture of the Shroud of Turin and the word ‘repent’ printed underneath have been erected on electricity poles in public locations throughout Cork city and county recently.

It is not clear who the signs were erected by.

In response to the erection of the signs, a spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Echo that a fine of €150 applies for the erection of articles and signs that are visible from a public place.

“Section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 prohibits the erection of articles and advertising signs on structures that are visible from a public place. A fine of €150 applies,” said the spokesperson.

However, they said some events “may be promoted” with a temporary sign permit.

“It may be noted, however, that in accordance with the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, the following events may be promoted with a temporary sign permit; including any local event of a religious, cultural, educational, political, social, recreational, or sporting character not being an event promoted or carried out for commercial purposes.

“Advertisements relating to the visit of any travelling circus, funfair, carnival, show, musicians, players, or other travelling entertainment are also permitted with a permit, as are advertisements relating to any demonstration of agricultural methods or processes on the land on which the advertisement is exhibited,” they said, adding that council policy states no signs may be erected on public land without its consent.

“A temporary sign permit is limited to the above and must be obtained from the environment section of Cork County Council in advance. It is council policy that no signs may be erected on public land without the prior consent of Cork County Council.”

Signage outside the above may be reported at antilitterunit@corkcoco.ie or 021 428 5518.