Plan adopted to grow population in county Cork by almost 60,000 by 2028

Growing the population in the county by 59,170 people, an overall growth of 35,502 jobs and lowering the average travel time for commuting workers are among the key plans for the county included in the new County Development Plan 2022-2028 which has been adopted by Cork County Council.

The new plan, which is the culmination of a two-year statutory review process, streamlines planning policy in the county by replacing not just the current County Development Plan, but also the eight Municipal District Local Area Plans and the nine former Town Council Plans, resulting in eighteen statutory planning documents becoming one.

It is also the first for the new administrative area of Cork County.

As well as providing full alignment between countywide strategic issues and local policies, the new streamlined format enables the plan to be more accessible to the public, combining all statutory planning policy.

Set out over six volumes and 3,526 pages, the County Development Plan covers 2,472 objectives and a range of topics including placemaking, housing, marine spatial planning, water services, energy, transport, green infrastructure, cultural heritage, biodiversity and climate change.

It includes plans to provide for population growth with more than 22,000 housing units across the county at locations in County Metropolitan Cork, the ring and county towns, key villages, and rural areas.

Some 648ha of land is zoned for residential and mixed use.

'A statement of intent'

Marking the official launch of the plan, the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “The plan supports the creation of attractive and vibrant places to live, affording people the opportunity to live closer to where they work, revitalising our towns and villages while safeguarding our environment.”

Mayor Coughlan added the plan is a ‘statement of intent’.

“Cork Harbour and the wider Cork County economy are the engine for growth in our region.

"I am confident that investors can view the Cork County Development Plan’s targets and commitments as a statement of intent.

"It also clearly shows how Cork County Council will build upon the already strong foundation while driving growth in order to realise the full ambitions of the Cork economy and continued quality of life offering.”

The council described how the plan was prepared during challenging times and said the Covid-19 pandemic required it to explore new ways of working while consulting with members of the public and stakeholders.

This included hosting on-line meetings, a public webinar and facilitating on-line submissions.

Commenting on the review process, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said: “As people spend more time at home and in their local area it has become even more evident how important it is for everyone to understand the importance of having a say in the issues that shape their home and work environment.

“This was evidenced in the significant levels of engagement with this plan, with three rounds of public consultation and over 3,000 submissions.

"The public have made a hugely positive contribution to the blueprint for development of Cork County for the next six years,” he added.

To view the plan in full visit www.corkcoco.ie/en/Cork-County-Development-Plan-2022-2028.