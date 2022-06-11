Families of infants whose organs were incinerated without their knowledge hold protest in Cork

Families of infants who died and whose organs were incinerated overseas without their consent or knowledge held a protest outside Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) earlier today.

Last year RTÉ Investigates revealed that multiple baby organs were sent abroad from CUMH for incineration without the consent or knowledge of bereaved parents.

The incinerations took place twice during 2020 after the organs of 18 babies were sent to Belgium along with clinical waste.

The impacted families are calling on the Health Service Executive to publish the findings of a report as to why multiple organs of 18 infants who died, all born at the hospital, were sent to Belgium for incineration without the knowledge or permission of their parents.

Speaking to The Echo in recent days, Katie Quilligan, who was affected by the scandal, said the families “deserve answers”.

“We deserve to be heard,” she said.

In a statement, the South/Southwest Hospital group said the external review commissioned by the hospital is ongoing.

It said: “The review team has and continues to maintain regular contact with the families who participated in the review. Once completed the final report will be shared with all relevant stakeholders including the families involved.

“It would be inappropriate to comment while the external expert review, which was commissioned by CUH is underway.

“Equally CUH must respect the confidential nature of patient information and cannot make public comment or provide details associated with same.”