Proposals for multi-million euro investment in Carrigaline unveiled 

PROPOSALS for a multi-million-euro investment in Carrigaline town which promises to be ‘transformative’ in terms of reinvigorating the core of the town have been unveiled.

Yesterday, Cork County Council commenced the Part 8 process for Phase 1A of the Carrigaline Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP).

The TPREP will provide a framework for an integrated transport network for Carrigaline with the purpose of rejuvenating the town centre, enhancing cycle and pedestrian amenities for residents together with promoting connectivity by sustainable travel modes.

Catalyst for change

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said the proposed enhancements in the plan will be a “catalyst for change” across the town.

“Today marks an exciting day in the evolution of Carrigaline, with the beginning of significant, positive, and transformational changes on the horizon for the people and businesses of the town.

An image of the proposed development. Image via Cork County Council

“The proposed public realm enhancements and transportation changes to Main Street will be a catalyst for change across Carrigaline and will give Main Street back to the residents as a place to meet, to socialise and do business,” she said.

Mayor Coughlan continued: “The implementation of Carrigaline TPREP will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, enhance the natural environment, give rise to a greening of the town centre using integrated sustainable urban drainage and enhanced biodiversity. More accessible routes, increased connectivity and improved wayfinding will also make Carrigaline a more inclusive space for its residents as well as visitors to the town,” she said.

Future redevelopment of Carrigaline

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said that Cork County Council is committed to investing in the future sustainable redevelopment and transformation of Carrigaline from the town centre outwards.

An image of the proposed development. Image via Cork County Council

“These proposals provide an increased emphasis on active travel, improved connectivity and accessibility, the creation of a revitalised town centre and an enhanced sense of place, enabling the community in Carrigaline to reclaim the town centre as the heart and core of their town.

“The proposed public realm works, and transportation changes will enhance existing retail and business opportunities along and in the vicinity of Main Street. The delivery of the Phase 1A proposals will also offer new opportunities for retail and business uses in the town centre, with consequential benefits for residents and visitors to Carrigaline,” Mr Lucey added.

First phase of plans

Phase 1A is centered around public realm enhancements to Main Street as well as the Bridgemount pedestrian and cycle link.

This phase of the plan will create a town centre accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users and one which is not congested by vehicular traffic.

An image of the proposed development. Image via Cork County Council

Proposals for Main Street include the provision of widened and continuous footways, improved walking and cycle infrastructure, new lighting, street furniture, rain gardens and pavement.

The delivery of Phase 1A of the Carrigaline TPREP will provide areas for outdoor dining outside cafes, bars and restaurants, creating new social spaces in the town centre.

Main Street will provide for pedestrian and cyclist priority with more space for shoppers and visitors, bringing increased vibrancy to the centre of Carrigaline.

Full details of the plans are available for inspection online at www.corkcoco.ie or at the Planning Counter, Ground Floor, County Hall, the Carrigaline Municipal District Office, Church Road, Carrigaline and at the Carrigaline Library, Carrigaline Middle, Carrigaline until Friday, July 8 2022.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development can be made before Friday, July 22 2022.

Other plans for the town

This project comes at a time when significant development is taking place in the town, with planning also in the pipeline for a number of new developments.

Aldi Ireland recently confirmed it is to open a new €10m supermarket in Carrigaline in 2024 after it was granted planning permission from Cork County Council for a new 1,315sqm store.

Plans have also been lodged for a major mixed-use development in the heart of the town, which if approved would see the development of over 200 new homes, new retail units, a childcare facility and new amenity areas.

The applicant, Reside Investments Limited, is seeking An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the development of 224 residential units as part of the strategic housing development (SHD).

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said he would be in favour of the proposed plans for the SHD in Carrigaline which he said “could help a lot of people who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.”

Cllr White said the plans would bring ‘vibrancy’ to Carrigaline town centre.

“It is the type of sustainable town centre construction that we need. I think the injection of young professional people would open up and utilise the town. It would bring vibrancy, spending and life into the town centre.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath encouraged people to engage in the process.

“This is a large-scale application and it will take time to consider. I would just encourage people to take the time to examine the proposal in detail, engage in the planning process and have their say on the plans. Any plans of this nature need to be accompanied by proper infrastructural improvements and it is critical that these elements are delivered in parallel.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said he wants to see the infrastructure put in place properly first.

“Housing is massive at the moment. A town the size of Carrigaline now and the potential that it has cannot remain the same. I want to see the infrastructure put in place properly first and see how that works before we add to it. I want to see proper healthy town centres.”