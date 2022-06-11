Proposals for multi-million euro investment in Carrigaline unveiled 

“The proposed public realm enhancements and transportation changes to Main Street will be a catalyst for change across Carrigaline and will give Main Street back to the residents as a place to meet, to socialise and do business,” she said.
“These proposals provide an increased emphasis on active travel, improved connectivity and accessibility, the creation of a revitalised town centre and an enhanced sense of place, enabling the community in Carrigaline to reclaim the town centre as the heart and core of their town.
Proposals for Main Street include the provision of widened and continuous footways, improved walking and cycle infrastructure, new lighting, street furniture, rain gardens and pavement.
Cllr White said the plans would bring ‘vibrancy’ to Carrigaline town centre.
“It is the type of sustainable town centre construction that we need. I think the injection of young professional people would open up and utilise the town. It would bring vibrancy, spending and life into the town centre.”
Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath encouraged people to engage in the process.
“This is a large-scale application and it will take time to consider. I would just encourage people to take the time to examine the proposal in detail, engage in the planning process and have their say on the plans. Any plans of this nature need to be accompanied by proper infrastructural improvements and it is critical that these elements are delivered in parallel.”
Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said he wants to see the infrastructure put in place properly first.
“Housing is massive at the moment. A town the size of Carrigaline now and the potential that it has cannot remain the same. I want to see the infrastructure put in place properly first and see how that works before we add to it. I want to see proper healthy town centres.”