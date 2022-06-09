Plans lodged for major mixed-use development in Cork town

PLANS have been lodged for a major mixed-use development in the heart of Carrigaline which if approved would see the development of over 200 new homes, new retail units, a childcare facility and new amenity areas.

The proposed strategic housing development (SHD) seeks to “transform Carrigaline town centre along the East and West axis of the current main street expanding and centralising development into a more accessible style of town centre”, according to documents submitted with the application which has been lodged by Reside Investments Limited.

The applicant is seeking An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the development of 224 residential units.

These would be made up of 202 apartments constructed in two blocks, ranging in height up to six to seven storeys and 22 townhouse/duplex units.

In addition, the proposed development includes the provision of a creche/childcare facility, three retail units and landscaping and amenity areas to include a local play area, a kick about area, an activity trail or greenway along the river, a gathering area or amphitheatre with tiered seating, a civic space or promenade and two courtyard areas.

Additionally, the plans include the construction of a cycle/pedestrian connection on to the R611/main street via the proposed activity trail or greenway along the river, vehicular access and the provision of bicycle and car parking.

The subject site is located in the townland of Kilmoney, to the west of the current main street of Carrigaline, and just south of the river Owenabue.

The design statement says that a “crucial” aspect of the proposed development, is “the introduction of the Western Relief Road to Carrigaline”.

“As well as easing congestion within the town, the road will provide accessibility and connectivity to the site,” the document states.

A total of 255 car parking spaces and 503 bicycle parking spaces are to be provided as part of the development.

The applicants submit that the proposed development is “broadly compliant with the provisions of the Cork County Development Plan (CDP) 2014 and the Cork County Development Plan 2022”, but note that it “is/may be a material contravention of the 2014 CDP in relation to car parking standards and the 2022 CDP in relation to building height”.

However, they argue that the material contravention would be justified for a number of reasons, including that the site is located on a town centre zoned site and not within an architecturally sensitive area, that it is well served by public transport and modes of sustainable transport and that the proposed development is “both of strategic and national importance”.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the application by September 22.