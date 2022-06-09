Woman stashed 30 cans of Red Bull under her skirt in Cork store 

A woman stashed 30 cans of Red Bull under her skirt and left a shop without paying.

Now, at Cork District Court, the young mother has been sentenced to four months in jail for this and other thefts.

The shoplifting was one of three counts to which she pleaded guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the modus operandi was the same each time, that the young woman concealed stolen goods under her skirt and simply walked out of the shop.

Constansu Munteanu, aged 24, of 50, Orchard Court, Cork, wept and pleaded for mercy as she was taken into custody and told Judge Kelleher that she had to mind her child.

Judge Kelleher noted that the accused did not bring any money to compensate the shops for what she had stolen, even though the offences dated back two years.

Imposing an overall sentence of four months, the judge set recognisances at €300 if she wished to appeal the sentence.

Later in the afternoon the defendant was back in court, where she signed her appeal paper and €300 cash was lodged.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the crimes committed by Munteanu at stores around Cork city.

On February 11, 2020, she went to Dealz in Blackpool with two other women. They were asked to leave because they had been barred from the premises previously. CCTV showed the defendant conceal 30 cans of Red Bull in her skirt.

On April 13, 2020, she turned up at Lidl in Bishopstown and selected €148 worth of items and concealed them all under her skirt.

Finally, on December 12, 2019, at Centra Shandon on Shandon St she stole €101 worth of meat products by placing them under her skirt.

None of the approximate total of €300 was repaid to the shops.

Munteanu already had 10 convictions for theft before these latest three.

Dennis Healy, solicitor, who represented the accused on free legal aid, said the young woman had kept out of trouble for more than two years.

“I would say she was forced into it,” said Mr Healy, who said that other parties benefitted from her shoplifting but she was the one who was caught.

Judge Kelleher said: “She got suspended sentences previously and she did not take the chance.”

As she was being taken into custody, the defendant cried: “I have a small baby. Please judge. I beg you.”