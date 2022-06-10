Families turning to Penny Dinners in absence of school lunches during summer break

With primary school students yet to disperse for July and August, head of Cork Penny Dinners, Caitríona Twomey said she fears the problem may grow in the weeks ahead.
The School Meals Programme provides funding towards the provision of food services for schools with Deis status while the non-statutory School Meals Local Projects Scheme provides funding directly from the Department of Social Protection to primary schools, secondary schools, local groups and voluntary organisations operating their own school meals projects. Some 55,650 students have been benefitting from the initiative.
However, ripple effects from the cost of living crisis have left many parents now wondering how they are going to feed their children this summer.
Caitríona Twomey recalled how teachers have gone beyond the call of duty during previous school holidays by collecting food hampers from Cork Penny Dinners to deliver to the families of their students.