Cost of living protest to take place in Cork city

A COST of living protest supported by a broad range of unions, community groups, students, and some politicians is set to take place in Cork city on Saturday week.

The protest, assembling at 2pm outside Brown Thomas on Patrick St, is being supported by groups including the ex-Debenhams workers, Cork bus workers, UCC Students’ Union, Socialist Party TD, Mick Barry, and Sinn Féin TD, Thomas Gould.

Speakers at the rally will include Caitríona Twomey of Penny Dinners.

The protest is expected to be part of a number of cost of living protests taking place across the country on the same day.

Speaking ahead of the Cork event, Valerie Conlon, ex-Debenhams shop steward, encouraged people to support the rally.

“It seems to me that it is the ordinary worker and their family who is always asked to carry the can,” Ms Conlon said.

“That is what is happening again here with this cost of living crisis.

“The cost of food, the cost of fuel — everyone is being stretched.

“Everyone is giving out, and rightly so, but the Government aren’t going to fully feel the pressure until protests take off. We want to make a start here in Cork on Saturday week and I hope people will come down and join us,” she said.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said workers need pay rises to help mitigate against the spiralling cost of living.

“Not only do we need a big increase in the minimum wage, we need pay increases across the board which match the rate of inflation,” Mr Barry said..

“Employers who are making and taking big profits can afford to do this without having to [resort to] hike prices.

“People should support this protest for this reason but also to show solidarity with those who are currently facing the terrible choice of heating or eating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould said people are disappointed that there will be no further measures announced by the Government before October’s budget to help ease the pressure on householders.

“People are really angry at the moment,” Mr Gould said.

“They’re really disappointed that the Government has said they won’t be doing any more on the cost of living until the budget in October.

“I believe that for a lot of families and individuals that that is too late, that people need help now,” he said.