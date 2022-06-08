Green light given to redevelopment plans for Cork's Butter Exchange

CORK City Council has greenlit plans for the redevelopment of Cork’s famous Butter Exchange.

The planning application, lodged by Recreate Shandon CLG in April, sought permission for works to the former Shandon Butter Market — a protected structure — and to change the use from a former craft centre to a technology hub and enterprise centre.

In the planning design statement submitted with the application, it states that the project seeks to provide a “new use for an iconic Cork building and through the rehabilitation of the protected structure to encourage and participate in a process of local urban transformation”.

It notes that the existing building constructed in 1984 “has not functioned as the originally envisaged craft centre in many years and has gradually fallen into disrepair”.

The statement adds that the proposed technology hub and enterprise centre has been identified as the most appropriate feasible use to revitalise the building and that Recreate Shandon CLG “are currently engaged in business planning and fundraising activities to realise this ambition”.

The proposed development is set to include co-working office units, meeting rooms, a multi-purpose room at ground floor level for communal use, a canteen/break room, sanitary facilities, and more.

In addition to other reports, an architectural heritage impact assessment was submitted as part of the application and states that the aim of the architectural project is to “minimise necessary demolitions” and to provide a new use for the iconic building through the rehabilitation of the protected structure.

Approval

Cork City Council has now approved the plans, subject to 11 conditions.

One condition stipulates that, in the interest of proper planning and sustainable development, the public shall have access to the ground floor multi-use room and to the enclosed garden area.

Talks on the redevelopment project have been underway for some time.

In March the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher travelled to the United States with representatives of the Recreate Shandon Company to promote the proposed redevelopment of the Butter Exchange.