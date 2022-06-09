Cork households with smart meters urged to make the most of smart electricity plans

Cork households with smart electricity meters installed in their homes are being urged to make sure they are making the most of it, by getting in on smart deals with their energy provider.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is advising households who have had a smart meter installed in their home to contact their electricity supplier about the smart services they offer, in order to access smart services.

As part of the Climate Action Plan, ESB Networks are in the process of replacing every electricity meter in the country with a smart meter.

Over 750,000 smart meters have already been installed in homes across Ireland, and by the end of 2024, it is expected that all two million households in Ireland will have a smart meter.

Smart meters are an upgrade to the analogue meters in homes and give up-to-date details on a household’s electricity usage, without meter readings or estimated bills.

According to the CRU, all electricity suppliers must offer Smart Price Plans to customers to with a Smart Meter.

Speaking about the installation of smart meters, CRU Chairperson, Aoife MacEvilly said that they give electricity customers more control over their energy usage and bills.

“Smart meters and the smart services that they will provide will put homeowners in the driving seat to allow them to choose price plans that suit their lifestyle best and to consume energy more efficiently,” she said.

She added that any household or customer in Cork that have had Smart meters installed should contact their electricity supplier to “learn more about how they can use smart meters to make smart choices about their electricity usage”.