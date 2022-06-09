Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 15:39

Good deed at Cork filling station saves student from missing Leaving Cert exam

An East Cork student was on his way to his Leaving Cert exams when he pulled in to get petrol, only to discover he couldn’t find his wallet.
Good deed at Cork filling station saves student from missing Leaving Cert exam

An East Cork student was on his way to his Leaving Cert exams when he pulled in to get petrol, only to discover he couldn’t find his wallet.

Roisin Burke

A good Samaritan in Midleton saved a young man from missing his first Leaving Cert exam of the day on Thursday.

An East Cork student was on his way to school when he pulled in to get petrol, only to discover he couldn’t find his wallet.

Read More

'We must be proactive to protect Cork' from anti-social behaviour

Thankfully a kind-hearted soul paid for his petrol and sent the stressed-out soul on his way to his exams a little less stressed.

Although no names were shared, the feel good story was posted on Twitter by the student’s father Brendan Healy.

Mr Healy wrote:

“There is good in our world . Thank you stranger.” 

 The tweet has gathered over 14,000 likes and almost 800 retweets.

More in this section

Cork councillor issues warning after social media account is hacked Cork councillor issues warning after social media account is hacked
Piggy bank and Euro cash near an electricity meter and gas meter. Utility bills, consumption of electricity and gas for heating Cork households with smart meters urged to make the most of smart electricity plans
Pictures: Cork school recognises students at awards night Pictures: Cork school recognises students at awards night
corkcork schools#leaving certeast cork
Unpaid elderly carers

'Weakest of the weak' hit by Castlemartyr Health Centre closure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more