Good deed at Cork filling station saves student from missing Leaving Cert exam

A good Samaritan in Midleton saved a young man from missing his first Leaving Cert exam of the day on Thursday.

An East Cork student was on his way to school when he pulled in to get petrol, only to discover he couldn’t find his wallet.

Thankfully a kind-hearted soul paid for his petrol and sent the stressed-out soul on his way to his exams a little less stressed.

Although no names were shared, the feel good story was posted on Twitter by the student’s father Brendan Healy.

Mr Healy wrote:

“There is good in our world . Thank you stranger.”

The tweet has gathered over 14,000 likes and almost 800 retweets.