Pictures: Cork secondary school celebrates 'fantastic' first year

The school has held its inaugural end-of-year awards, a ceremony that will become an integral feature of the school calendar.
“It was a fantastic year,” Ms Barrett said. “The difference in the students from day one to now is amazing.
“We will be more than doubling our first-year intake, but, at the same time, we are in a position to provide an environment where we can actively care for each student and provide an exemplary education.
The Le Chéile Secondary School is currently based in the former Cork Film Centre building in Ballincollig.