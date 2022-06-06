Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 14:56

West Cork cancer researcher remembered during unveiling of life-sized statue in Caheragh

Con O'Sullivan, Sean O'Sullivan, Joan O'Sullivan and Breda Cronin, brothers and sisters of the late Gerry O'Sullivan pictured at the Professor Gerry O’Sullivan Memorial Park in Caheragh, West Cork. Photography: Gerard McCarthy Photography.

Breda Graham

A life-sized statue honouring the late founder of Cork Cancer Research Centre and Breakthrough Cancer Research Professor Gerry O’Sullivan has been revealed by a West Cork community.

The statue was officially unveiled in the Professor Gerry O’Sullivan Memorial Park in Caheragh on National Cancer Survivors Day by the Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Professor Sullivan’s widow Breda and family.

They were joined by friends, family and colleagues from all over the country and as far as the US, along with neighbours and the wider West Cork community.

The keynote speaker at the event was leading immunologist, author and broadcast personality Professor Luke O’Neill.

The highly acclaimed surgeon, scientist and cancer researcher, Professor O’Sullivan was remembered on Sunday for his world-renowned clinical expertise which was matched by his belief in the power of research to mould a better future for people with cancer.

Professor Gerry O'Sullivan, the late Founder and Director-in-Chief of the Cork Cancer Research Centre. Conor Healy Photography.
Growing up on a farm in Milleenahorna in Caheragh, he was deeply rooted in the West Cork community and spent as much of his free time as possible ‘down West’ and religiously attended the Threshing Festival in the community every year until he passed in 2012.

In 2014, the local Caheragh community created a ‘Science Through Nature’ themed recreational park, which was named in his honour to preserve his memory and inspire future generations.

Eight years later, the same community came together again to commission a life-sized statue of the late professor, created by sculptor Don Cronin.

Professor Gerry O’Sullivan Memorial Park in Caheragh, West Cork. Photography Gerard McCarthy Photography.
Chair of the committee Micheál Kirby, said: “Professor O’Sullivan died at the young age of 65 from cancer, a disease he had spent his whole career saving others from. We are so incredibly proud of his achievements and the man he became and want to encourage young people in our community to follow in his footsteps. 

Nothing is impossible when you have passion, determination and a kind heart. Gerry never forgot his roots in West Cork and we will always remember him.

 

Daughter of Professor O’Sullivan, Orla Dolan, who is continuing his vision as CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research, said her father always had a special place in his heart for West Cork and the people of Caheragh.

“Whenever we saw him lost in thought, he said he was ‘looking West for inspiration’. I know he would have felt immensely honoured and humbled by this event,” she said.

