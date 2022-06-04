Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 16:06

Man seen acting suspiciously in Cork City fined for heroin possession

Liam Heylin

A West Cork man seen acting suspiciously in Cork city was searched and found to have heroin for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Cathal Moore of Cork Simon Community was seen acting suspiciously on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, after 11 a.m. on March 14, 2020.

Gardaí approached and searched him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was found to be carrying €200 worth of Diamorphine (heroin) for his own use.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He is 27 years old and from Kilbrittain in West Cork.

“Everything had been going well until the period of time around this offence. He became homeless and was drinking heavily and taking drugs.

“He is linked in now with Arbour House treatment centre.” 

Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a €200 fine on the accused at Cork District Court.

