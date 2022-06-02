BT Young Scientist in-person event to return in 2022

FOLLOWING two years of virtual exhibitions, the BT Young Scientist & Technology will return both live and in-person next January 2023.

Ireland’s biggest and brightest showcase for young STEM talent will return to an in-person event in Dublin between Tuesday, January 10 and Saturday, January 14 next year.

The live event will once again bring science and technology to life with amazing student projects, spectacular exhibits, influential guest speakers, and immersive displays.

Now in its 59th year, the BTYSTE 2023 will throw open its doors to students, from across the island of Ireland, blazing a trail with their creative takes on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 BTYSTE, BT Ireland Managing Director Shay Walsh said: “The buzz and excitement of the live exhibition is second to none, so we’re thrilled to be bringing everyone back together after two successful virtual exhibitions.” “This national institution will enable thousands of students to reconnect, and to present their ideas for addressing some of the major challenges the world faces,” he said.

The 2022 exhibition winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar from Synge Street CBS, Dublin added: ‘We would really encourage anyone with an interest in science and technology to take part. Winning it was a fantastic experience for us both. Because of our BT YSTE win, we’re now preparing to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists Leiden this September.” The exhibition gives students and teachers the chance to work on projects that move science and technology beyond the classroom and into the real world. Applications for the BTYSTE 2023 will close in late September.

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take away the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has won 16 first place prizes over 32 years.

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Entries can be made in any one of four categories: Technology, social and behavioural science, biological and ecological science, and finally chemical, physical, and mathematical science.