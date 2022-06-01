'Kind, caring' Cork teacher fondly remembered by students

A FORMER Cork teacher, who was described as “a kind, caring woman who lived life to the full and brought positivity and fun to everything”, was remembered at a special event in recent days.

Pupils and staff members from Scoil Padre Pio NS in Churchfield held a soccer tournament in memory of Yvonne O’Connor last week.

The late Ms O’Connor, who died unexpectedly at the age of 45 on New Year’s Eve 2019, worked in several primary schools on the northside as a school completion teacher. The school completion programme is a support for young people and their families to reach their full potential in school.

Scoil Padre Pio held the inaugural Yvonne O’Connor Memorial Cup last Thursday at the Sam Allen soccer pitches, with students from fourth to sixth class participating in the event.

The tournament was also attended by colleagues who worked with Ms O’Connor over the years.

Teacher Stephen Daly said the event was very successful.

“Students from fourth to sixth class participated. They were split into different teams and the standard was good. The students really enjoyed themselves. It was a very successful tournament. All the staff in the school helped to organise it and referee games. The tournament was sponsored by Barry Twomey of Spar, Farranree,” he said.

Following the completion of the soccer tournament, members of the local community provided refreshments back in the Churchfield national school.

Mr Daly said they gathered and shared “fond” memories of Ms O’Connor, who is survived by her husband Eddie and daughters Molly, Aoibhinn, and Nessa.

The presentation of the cup with all the players from Scoil Padre Pio who competed in the inaugural Yvonne O’Connor Memorial Cup.

“After the tournament there was a community event back in the school for staff and old work colleagues. They were all invited back for sandwiches, cakes, tea, and coffee to remember Yvonne and share their stories and fond memories of Yvonne,” he said.

“Yvonne worked in all the different primary schools on the northside. She worked with families and kids who needed support.

“She was a kind, caring woman who lived life to the full and brought positivity and fun to everything. The kids loved participating in the soccer tournament, which would have meant everything to Yvonne. It was a great day for all involved and for honouring Yvonne’s memory.

“This soccer tournament will become an annual event.

“A picture of Yvonne will also be going up on the wall in the school and the trophy will be held underneath the picture,” he added.

“The tournament is a nice way to honour and cherish her memory. She would have been very proud of the soccer tournament,” said Mr Daly about his former teaching colleague.

“Yvonne’s memory will live long in the memory of everyone at Scoil Padre Pio, both past and present. It is nice to remember Yvonne, recognise her talents and her contributions to the lives of so many students.

“She was a great worker. She had a great relationship with the families and her students. The kids and families absolutely adored her.

“She is a huge miss as she was loved by everybody. She is always in our thoughts and she will always be remembered. Her memory will live on in the school,” he added.