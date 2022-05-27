Cork timber frame manufacturers to create 50 new jobs

CYGNUM, one of the largest timber frame manufacturers in Ireland, has announced plans to increase its output to help meet the targets set out by the Housing for All strategy and create 50 new jobs.

The company – which designs, manufactures and installs timber frame houses – aims to increase its overall output by more than 60% over the next 2 to 3 years. This will lead to the creation of 50 new jobs following an investment of €7m during the past 5 years.

Operating in Macroom since 1997, Cygnum currently produces 850 houses for the Irish market per annum. Following this investment, the company’s aim is to produce 1,350 homes each year. The market share of timber frame construction has grown exponentially in recent years, from 37% of developments in 2019, to 48% in 2021. According to Forest Industries Ireland (FII), rapid-build timber homes have the dual benefits of only needing three to five months to construct, whilst also saving 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions versus conventional builds.

Speaking at the company’s facility in Macroom, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD said: “The 50 new jobs and the increased output are a boost for the company and for the area.

"This expansion will also help the Government’s efforts to increase the housing supply, with Cygnum producing timber frames for 1,350 homes every year.

"These are quicker to construct and also help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. With a record number of people now at work in Ireland, I remain determined to ensure that jobs are available right across the country. Companies like Cygnum make that possible. I’m delighted to meet so many of those that have helped this success happen and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

The Cygnum facility in Macroom.

John Desmond, Managing Director at Cygnum said: "The demand for timber frame housing is growing steadily year-on-year.

“Timber is the most environmentally friendly mainstream construction material, which means that the houses we manufacture are not only helping to tackle Ireland’s housing crisis, but also supporting the transition to a carbon neutral future. Over the last 5 years, we have invested €7m at our site here in Macroom, which will ultimately lead to the creation of up to 50 new jobs.”

Tom Kelly, Divisional Manager, Industrial and Lifesciences at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland is very keen to support Irish companies as they scale and grow, and Cygnum is a fantastic example of this partnership."

The Cygnum facility in Macroom is the most automated timber frame plant in Ireland and the UK, and currently produces five houses per day. The onsite team engineers and designs the structural timber frame walls, floors and roofs. The digital information is then transferred to the highly automated processing lines on the factory floor, before the finished product is loaded onto trucks for assembly on site.

Cygnum has featured prominently in RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland series over the last two years, supplying and installing buildings for families in challenging circumstances.