Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry make second arrest

The body was found on Sunday night.
Gardaí and emergency services went to a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee, where a man, in his 50s, was discovered with what they described as "serious injuries". 

 James Cox

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 50s, in Tralee, Co Kerry have made a second arrest.

As a result of investigations, a man in his early 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man arrested last night, aged in his 50s, remains in Garda custody.

Gardaí and emergency services went to a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee, where a man, in his 50s, was discovered with what they described as “serious injuries”.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene and postmortem examination will be carried out today.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, to come forward.

