Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:32

TD rallying Goleen community to retain post office

Following a social media campaign by the Fianna Fáil TD, based in Clonakilty, An Post said it has received no applications for the position and said the office at Goleen is to close on May 31, with customers transferred to Schull.
TD rallying Goleen community to retain post office

WEST Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan is seeking to rally the community of Goleen and the Mizen Head peninsula in an effort to find a successor to take over the local post office, which looks set to close by the end of the month. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

WEST Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan is seeking to rally the community of Goleen and the Mizen Head peninsula in an effort to find a successor to take over the local post office, which looks set to close by the end of the month.

Following a social media campaign by the Fianna Fáil TD, based in Clonakilty, An Post said it has received no applications for the position and said the office at Goleen is to close on May 31, with customers transferred to Schull. Services will also be available in Durrus, Ballydehob, and Bantry.

However, Mr O’Sullivan said the fight is not over yet and he believes there is interest in the job.

“I know that my office, since we began the social media campaign, has received numerous emails, messages, correspondence from people who are interested in running the post office,” he said.

“I believe what is happening is when they get in touch with An Post they are sent a link, which essentially informs them of how they can partake in the retail partnership and it is really putting the onus back on those people who are interested to find a premise to run the post office from.”

The West Cork TD called on An Post to be more proactive in transforming interest into applicants.

“I would like if An Post were a little bit more proactive, guiding potential applicants and interested parties in how they can work with the office that is already there in Goleen, perhaps working with the outgoing postmistress to find a solution.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he would be meeting with people in the community with a view to finding a solution to the issue.

“What I intend to do is to meet people of Goleen and the surrounding area and perhaps form a working group and an action group that will try to come up with a solution because, whatever happens here, Goleen needs to retain its post office.”

Read More

Cork awards to shine light on social inclusion

More in this section

Irish Water issues update on burst water main which left thousands in Cork city without water Irish Water issues update on burst water main which left thousands in Cork city without water
Thousands without water in Cork city due to burst water main Thousands without water in Cork city due to burst water main
Pictures: Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years Pictures: Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years
cork businesscork politics
Event to highlight plight of homeless Defence Forces veterans takes place in Cork

Event to highlight plight of homeless Defence Forces veterans takes place in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more