Munster's Jack joins Roy as ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs

MUNSTER rugby player Jack Crowley has become the latest ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Mr Crowley has joined the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to support the work of the charity changing the lives of those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism.

The family of the 22-year-old fly-half from Bandon raised a number of pups for the charity over the years.

“I am delighted to help the team at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind,” he said.

“I spent many happy hours visiting the training centre in Cork when I was a kid and got to see how the pups we had raised at home were then brought through their formal training to become Guide Dogs and Assistance Dogs.

“The dogs are incredible animals which can really transform someone’s life.”

Munster player Jack Crowley has become an Ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Pic: John Allen.

Chief Executive Officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Tim O’Mahony, said the charity was ‘thrilled to have Jack on board’.

“It’s great to see his family’s connection to the charity continuing through his role now as an ambassador,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to working with such a young talent who should be an inspiration to many young people to give back and make a difference.”

Guide Dog Day, an annual fundraising day, is taking place on Friday, May 27, and those who wish to donate can do so by visiting guidedogs.ie.

People can also opt to take the #100k4GDD Challenge or support family and friends who are taking part, buy a doggy bandana designed by TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney, volunteer to give one hour of their time at one of our collections around the country, or run an event or activity on the day.