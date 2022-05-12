Man jailed after €46k of cocaine found in his possession in carpark of a Cork hotel

A €46,000 stash of cocaine was found in a man’s possession in a hotel car park after gardaí had him under surveillance and now he has been jailed for three and a half years.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a sentence of five years with the last 18 months suspended on Brian O’Hanlon at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Linda O’Keeffe testified that Detective Gardaí Fergal Ashcroft and Declan Keane had a surveillance operation in place at the car park of Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig on the occasion.

The handover of a package in the car park was witnessed by gardaí.

Brian O’Hanlon was one of the two men walking through the carpark who was involved in the transaction.

He was arrested and there was a follow-up search at his home.

Elizabeth O’Connell defence senior counsel said the accused was addicted to cocaine at the time of the offence but had since turned his life around.

Brian O’Hanlon of 60 Maple Lawn, Muskerry estate, Cork, pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply at the car park of Oriel House hotel in Ballincollig on July 17 2020.

The charge specified a quantity of drugs with a street value in excess of €13,000.

A second man was previously given a fully suspended jail term for his part in the drug crime.

Judge Hayes was told that the accused had been doing well in prison where he was working as a chef.