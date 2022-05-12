Marina Market to host inaugural youth festival

Everyone’s favourite food market, the Marina Market, is playing host to the inaugural Cork ETB Youth Festival and showcase which will take place this Saturday.

The event will be celebrating the achievements and talents of young people across the city and county particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival will provide a platform for young people to showcase music performances, art and drama, sport and other activities and it is open to the public.

There will also be information stands, opportunities to try out new sports and virtual reality challenges.

The event was originally earmarked for Fitzgerald’s Park but had to be moved at short notice due to a difficulty with Cork City Council.

“This has been imagined for some time but only now, as we emerge from Covid-19 restrictions, has it been possible to stage it and we’re looking forward to providing a platform for young people to showcase their talents,” explained Cork Education & Training Board (CETB) Youth Service Development Officer, Mick Finn.

The event will feature the work of youth projects funded under the UBU Your Place, Your Space scheme. There will also be interaction with young people living in temporary accommodation and those who have come from Ukraine.

“All the performances and entertainment will be provided by the youngsters themselves, with the support of youth workers, tutors and members of our Youth Service team. There is a full programme of music, rap and dj-ing planned, an interesting artwork installation based on the Ukraine situation, introductions to virtual reality and information stands outlining employment options.”

The usual food and beverage options will be available at Marina Market, with events taking place inside and outside.

“This is about Cork young people, from all parts of the city and county, having their moment and being able to perform to audiences – something they have missed and not been able to do for a few years. It would be great for if people came out in support.”

The Seó YouthFest will start at 11am and run until around 3pm.