'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale 

News that the former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street could soon go up for sale have been welcomed by local retailers who have said new blood will bring a boost to the city.

The building, home to Roches Stores for many decades, has been unused since tenants Debenhams closed their doors in April 2020. Debenhams had operated at the site for more than a decade.

Receivers Grant Thornton have been appointed by Bank of Ireland to oversee the sale of the Cork premises, along with another in Dublin, according to the Irish Examiner.

Former Cork Business Association President Eoin O’Sullivan said he would like to see a mix of residential, retail and public realm amenities put in place at the historic site.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Sullivan said the building was a huge loss to the city centre when it closed its doors.

“To see some movement on it is fantastic," he said.

"It is a landmark premises and to just have it left there is damaging to other businesses.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he would like to see a local developer take on the building, someone who understands the history and significance of the building and its past.

“It is one of the most important developments in the city if it is sold, retail is needed in the city centre.”

Pam O’Regan, who owns Gentleman’s Quarters on Patrick Street, said she would love to see a big retailer take over the store.

“I think a retailer would be fabulous, it would be a big boost for the city," she said. “Who knows what the possibilities are, there are always rumours, but if it was bought it would bring a bit of life back to the city.

"Oliver Plunkett Street is thriving these days, Patrick Street could do with a boost.”